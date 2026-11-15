Germantown has a nice mix of beauty, wellness, and tech retail roles right now. Good options if you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Germantown, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.65–$19.00/hour or services pay (plus tips; benefits for full-time)

Hands-on salon role doing cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more inside a busy Ulta store. Great fit if you have a cosmetology license, love beauty trends, and want steady guests plus chances to grow your skills and income.

Employer: European Wax Center

European Wax Center Location: Germantown, MD

Type: Likely part-time/variable (front desk & sales)

Likely (front desk & sales) Pay: Hourly + commission on packages sold (benefits listed)

Front desk + sales role where you greet guests, book appointments, and sell service packages and products. Good for someone with 1+ year of retail or service experience who likes a fast pace and wants commission on top of base pay.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Germantown, MD

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Competitive hourly (plus employee discount and other benefits)

Ride along with Geek Squad Agents to help deliver and install electronics in customers’ homes. Ideal if you’re at least 18, can lift heavy items, and want seasonal work with tech perks and a solid employee discount.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.