Tech hiring in Germantown, MD is busy right now, especially for folks with strong systems, test, and cybersecurity skills. If you like hands-on work and secure environments, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ShorePoint, LLC

ShorePoint, LLC Location: Onsite – Germantown, MD

Type: Internship (senior-level, cleared)

Salary: Not listed

This role leads day-to-day cyber incident response and forensics for high‑threat customers. You’ll manage a team, brief federal leadership, and work across cloud, endpoint, and network security — but you must already hold an active DOE Q or DoD Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Dunhill Professional Search & Government Solutions

Dunhill Professional Search & Government Solutions Location: Onsite – Germantown, MD (also hiring for Oak Ridge, TN & Lemont, IL)

(also hiring for Oak Ridge, TN & Lemont, IL) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000/year

Own the full lifecycle of enterprise IT systems for a federal science agency, from design through secure operations. Great fit if you have 7–10 years in IT/systems engineering, can work fully onsite, and can pass a federal background investigation.

Employer: VIAVI Solutions

Location: Home office (USA) or Germantown, MD

Home office (USA) or Type: Full-time

Salary range: $103,600 – $192,400/year

Lead the Assured PNT testbed for GNSS/timing products, verify new releases, and support field teams with up to 20% travel. Ideal if you have 6+ years with GNSS, RF test gear, and Python scripting, and enjoy being the go‑to technical expert.

Employer: Verito Solutions Inc

Verito Solutions Inc Location: Onsite – Germantown, MD

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Linux integration and automated testing for complex real‑time apps, using Python/Java, Git, Jenkins, Docker, and Wireshark. Bonus if you’ve worked on satellite ground stations or with Kubernetes.

Employer: System One

System One Location: 100% Onsite – Germantown, MD

Type: Contract-to-hire (6 months, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Very similar tech stack to the Verito role: real-time Linux, automated tests in Jenkins/Docker, and network troubleshooting with Wireshark. This one is W2 only, Green Card OK, and can convert to a permanent role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway — hiring managers often flex when they see strong core skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.