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Germantown
🏗️ Germantown, MD Architecture & Engineering – Multiple High-Paying Roles
3 days ago
Germantown’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand in building systems, defense tech, and RF communications. If you’re an engineer or tech with solid experience, there are some well-paid options here.
Lead Plumbing & Fire Protection Engineer
- Employer: IPS-Integrated Project Services
- Location: Germantown, MD (and other eastern U.S. offices)
- Salary: $131,000–$188,000/year
- Type: Full-time
This is a senior role leading plumbing and fire protection design for complex life-science and high-tech facilities. You’ll run projects, mentor junior engineers, work with clients and code officials, and travel 5–20% to client sites.
Mechanical Project Designer | Germantown, MD
- Employer: IMEG (100% employee-owned)
- Location: Germantown, MD
- Salary: $85,000–$95,000/year (Maryland range)
- Type: Full-time, in-office
Design HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection systems for government, healthcare, and research projects (think NIH, NIST, NAVFAC, universities). Good fit if you have 3+ years in building design, enjoy mentoring, and want ESOP ownership and strong benefits.
UAV Systems Engineer – Guidance Navigation & Controls
- Employer: Leonardo DRS – DRS RADA Technologies
- Location: Germantown, MD
- Salary: $107,089–$144,570/year
- Type: Full-time, onsite
Senior systems role building guidance and control for UAVs using live radar tracks. You’ll write real-time Python/C++ code, work with autopilots and simulations, and support flight tests. U.S. citizenship and ability to get a DoD clearance are required.
RF Engineering Test Technician
- Employer: Viasat
- Location: Germantown, MD (testing support often in Carlsbad, CA and other sites)
- Salary: $32.21–$50.96/hour
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on RF lab role supporting satellite antenna system testing. You’ll maintain RF labs, build and repair cabling and modems, travel up to 25% on short notice, and help run over-the-air and mobile test setups. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a Secret clearance are required.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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