Healthcare hiring is steady in Germantown, MD right now, with options from entry-level assisting roles to advanced nursing and NP/PA positions. Good mix of hospital, clinic, and dental/oral surgery settings.

Employer: Holy Cross Health

Holy Cross Health Location: Germantown, MD

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), 12-hour night shift

Pay: $18.65 – $24.85/hour

Work on an acute care unit providing bedside support to diverse, acutely ill patients. Good fit if you’re a Maryland CNA with BLS who wants strong benefits from day one, free parking, and a steady night schedule.

Employer: Holy Cross Health

Holy Cross Health Location: Germantown, MD

Type: PRN, 12-hour day shift (min. 4 shifts/6 weeks)

Pay: $18.65 – $24.85/hour

Same acute care setting, but with flexible PRN day shifts. Great if you’re a licensed MD CNA with BLS looking to pick up hospital experience without a full weekly commitment.

Employer: Holy Cross Health

Holy Cross Health Location: Germantown, MD

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $39.47 – $64.31/hour

Lead education and mentoring for the surgical department while still staying close to patient care. Ideal for an experienced RN (5+ years preferred) who wants to move into education, enjoy first-day benefits, and grow through a clinical advancement program.

Employer: Capital HealthCare PC (CloseKnit)

Capital HealthCare PC (CloseKnit) Location: Germantown, MD

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00–4:00 (flexible)

Salary not listed, but includes competitive pay, 401(k) with match, PTO, CME, malpractice with tail, and multiple health plans. Outpatient primary care with no on-call, adult-focused panel, and strong team support—great if you have 1+ year primary care NP/PA experience.

Employer: Senior Smile

Senior Smile Location: Germantown, MD (on the road)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.00 – $25.00/hour

Hands-on role assisting in general, pediatric, and specialty dentistry with chairside support, X-rays, sterilization, and EMR (Dentrix/Eaglesoft). Good for someone with prior dental clinic experience who likes a fast-paced, patient-facing environment.

Employer: Specialty Dental Brands

Specialty Dental Brands Location: Germantown, MD

Type: Not stated (benefits-eligible)

Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays. Support oral surgeons with implants, wisdom teeth, bone grafting, and IV sedation. Great if you have dental/oral surgery assisting experience and enjoy a specialized surgical setting.

Employer: Diabetes & Hormone Center

Diabetes & Hormone Center Location: Germantown, MD

Type: Full-time or Part-time, outpatient, Mon–Fri with televisits

Pay: Listed as “up to $1.00/year” (likely a posting error); competitive salary and benefits noted. Outpatient endocrinology role managing diabetes and hormone disorders; prior endocrinology experience is required, CDCES preferred.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles in Germantown tend to move fast once the right candidate shows up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.