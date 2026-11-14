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Germantown
🏥 Germantown, MD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Germantown, MD right now, with options from entry-level assisting roles to advanced nursing and NP/PA positions. Good mix of hospital, clinic, and dental/oral surgery settings.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Acute Care (Nights)
- Employer: Holy Cross Health
- Location: Germantown, MD
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), 12-hour night shift
- Pay: $18.65 – $24.85/hour
Work on an acute care unit providing bedside support to diverse, acutely ill patients. Good fit if you’re a Maryland CNA with BLS who wants strong benefits from day one, free parking, and a steady night schedule.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Acute Care (Days, PRN)
- Employer: Holy Cross Health
- Location: Germantown, MD
- Type: PRN, 12-hour day shift (min. 4 shifts/6 weeks)
- Pay: $18.65 – $24.85/hour
Same acute care setting, but with flexible PRN day shifts. Great if you’re a licensed MD CNA with BLS looking to pick up hospital experience without a full weekly commitment.
Registered Nurse Educator – Surgery
- Employer: Holy Cross Health
- Location: Germantown, MD
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: $39.47 – $64.31/hour
Lead education and mentoring for the surgical department while still staying close to patient care. Ideal for an experienced RN (5+ years preferred) who wants to move into education, enjoy first-day benefits, and grow through a clinical advancement program.
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Primary Care
- Employer: Capital HealthCare PC (CloseKnit)
- Location: Germantown, MD
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00–4:00 (flexible)
Salary not listed, but includes competitive pay, 401(k) with match, PTO, CME, malpractice with tail, and multiple health plans. Outpatient primary care with no on-call, adult-focused panel, and strong team support—great if you have 1+ year primary care NP/PA experience.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Senior Smile
- Location: Germantown, MD (on the road)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $23.00 – $25.00/hour
Hands-on role assisting in general, pediatric, and specialty dentistry with chairside support, X-rays, sterilization, and EMR (Dentrix/Eaglesoft). Good for someone with prior dental clinic experience who likes a fast-paced, patient-facing environment.
Surgical Assistant – Germantown Oral & Facial Surgery
- Employer: Specialty Dental Brands
- Location: Germantown, MD
- Type: Not stated (benefits-eligible)
Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays. Support oral surgeons with implants, wisdom teeth, bone grafting, and IV sedation. Great if you have dental/oral surgery assisting experience and enjoy a specialized surgical setting.
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Endocrinology (ID-NP3)
- Employer: Diabetes & Hormone Center
- Location: Germantown, MD
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, outpatient, Mon–Fri with televisits
- Pay: Listed as “up to $1.00/year” (likely a posting error); competitive salary and benefits noted. Outpatient endocrinology role managing diabetes and hormone disorders; prior endocrinology experience is required, CDCES preferred.
If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles in Germantown tend to move fast once the right candidate shows up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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