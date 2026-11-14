Germantown neighbors are sharing a few handy free items this week. If you can use any of these, reach out to the poster and arrange a pickup.

Item: Free plastic pet carrier

Description: Gray hard-sided carrier with a black metal front door and top handle. Good for small pets like cats or small dogs, or for trips to the vet.

Location: Fountain Hills, Germantown, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Partial knife set

Description: A set of kitchen knives that is not complete (some pieces missing). Could be useful for a starter kitchen, backup knives, or for someone who doesn’t need a full matching set.

Location: Germantown, Montgomery County, Maryland (20876 pickup)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photo: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Cts32hf

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: 2 pairs of women’s shoes, size 9

Description: Brand Cross shoes, one red pair and one white pair. Great if you wear size 9 and want some extra casual shoes.

Location: Germantown, Montgomery County, Maryland (20876 pickup)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photo: https://trashnothing.com/pics/D5UTdqL

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon to arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.