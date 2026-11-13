Germantown’s defense and tech scene is busy right now, and supply chain pros are in demand. If you’ve got planning or subcontract experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Leonardo DRS (DRS RADA Technologies)

Leonardo DRS (DRS RADA Technologies) Location: Germantown, MD (on-site, 1st shift , 9/80 schedule )

(on-site, , ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,552 – $108,618/year

Senior-level production planner role supporting DoD radar and avionics programs. You’ll own the Master Production Schedule, coordinate with manufacturing and program teams, track shipments, and improve planning systems. Best fit if you have 5+ years in aerospace/defense planning, strong MRP/Excel skills, and can qualify for a U.S. security clearance.

Employer: Leonardo DRS (DRS RADA Technologies)

Leonardo DRS (DRS RADA Technologies) Location: Germantown, MD (on-site, 1st shift , 9/80 schedule )

(on-site, , ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,098 – $131,427/year

More senior version of the planner role, with leadership over lower-level planners and higher-level responsibility for the Internal Operating Plan and production flow. Ideal if you bring 8+ years of planning/material management in aerospace/defense, deep MRP experience, and can meet U.S. citizenship and clearance requirements.

Employer: AeroVironment (AV)

Location: Germantown, MD ( hybrid , 3 days/week in office; 5/40 preferred, 9/80 may be possible)

( , 3 days/week in office; 5/40 preferred, 9/80 may be possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,000 – $171,500/year

High-impact role managing the full subcontract lifecycle for U.S. Government and defense programs—from RFP and source selection through negotiations, performance, and closeout. Great fit if you have 8+ years with U.S. Government contracts/subcontracts, strong cost/schedule/technical oversight skills, and can meet ITAR U.S. person requirements (and obtain a Secret clearance, if needed).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.