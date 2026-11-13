Germantown’s tech scene is busy, especially for cleared engineers and cyber pros. If you like satellites, defense work, or deep-dive debugging, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ShorePoint, LLC

ShorePoint, LLC Location: Onsite – Germantown, MD

Type: Internship (experienced, full-time hours)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a hands-on cyber incident response and forensics team protecting high-threat federal environments. You’ll manage daily IR operations, analyze malware and intrusion artifacts, brief senior federal leaders, and support cloud, endpoint, and network security. Requires 7+ years’ experience and an active DOE Q or DoD Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Fairwinds Technologies

Fairwinds Technologies Location: Germantown, MD (DMV remote, travel to Aberdeen, MD ~25–30%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and optimize embedded Linux software on Xilinx UltraScale+ / PetaLinux for tactical SATCOM and RF systems. Work with FPGA, DSP, and hardware teams on mission-critical DoD and border protection projects, mostly remote in the DMV with regular travel. Needs 8+ years embedded Linux experience and U.S. citizenship with Secret clearance (or ability to obtain).

Employer: Innovative Computer Solutions Group, Inc (supporting a global satellite provider)

Innovative Computer Solutions Group, Inc (supporting a global satellite provider) Location: Onsite – Germantown, MD (9–6, no remote/hybrid)

Type: Full-time, ~6-month contract

Salary: Not listed

Test and integrate complex real-time Linux software for satellite solutions. You’ll build automated tests in Python/Java, work with Jenkins, Docker, Git, and debug TCP/IP/UDP using tools like Wireshark. 3–5 years’ experience in software test/integration is ideal; satellite ground station and Kubernetes experience are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Germantown’s IT and defense employers often grow fast and open related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.