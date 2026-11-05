🛒 Germantown, MD Retail Jobs With Multiple $60K+ Paths

Retail in Germantown, MD is busy right now—especially in wireless and in‑store merchandising. If you like talking to people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Premium Retail Services Location: Germantown, MD (20874)

Salary: $18.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Work in multiple local stores keeping shelves stocked, neat, and eye-catching for big-name brands. Great if you like working on your own, using your phone for quick reports, and having a flexible, active job instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Germantown, MD – Germantown Store (20934 Frederick Rd)

Salary: Estimated $58,800–$75,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission for top sellers)

(hourly + for top sellers) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Help customers pick phones, plans, and services while earning solid commission on top of your base pay. Comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and big employee discounts on AT&T services.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Germantown, MD (onsite retail store)

(onsite retail store) Salary: $19.71/hour base (about $16–$21/hour range) + commission with potential to reach $65,000–$75,500+/year if you hit or exceed goals

(about range) with potential to reach if you hit or exceed goals Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Sell cutting-edge tech, grow your sales skills, and earn strong commission plus day-one benefits. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, paid parental leave, and generous paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedule, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.