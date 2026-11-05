🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Germantown Right Now

There are some handy free items available around Germantown today, from baby clothes to an exercise bike. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Face-down pillow and headrest

Use: For massage or recovery from eye surgery (or both)

Condition: Pillow is washable and has been laundered

Location: Germantown, Montgomery County, Maryland (20874)

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a special face-down support pillow with a matching headrest, helpful if you need to lie face-down for medical recovery or want a more comfortable massage setup at home. The poster notes the pillow has already been washed.

You can also check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/VeotGba

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Items: Baby clothing and books

Sizes: Mostly 3–6 months, with some size variety

Brands: Includes Nike and other brands

What’s included: Onesies, pants, hoodies, accessories, plus an assorted box of books

Location: Waters Landing 2, Germantown, MD

Source: nextdoor.com (Baby & kids)

This is a mixed lot of baby boy and girl clothes along with a box of children’s books. Great if you have a little one around that age or know a new parent who could use some extra outfits and reading material.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Exercise bike

Cost: Free, pick up only

Location: Fountain Hills, Rising Sun Ln, Germantown, MD 20874

Source: nextdoor.com (Sports & outdoors)

A free exercise bike for home workouts. The poster asks that you pick up the bike from the Fountain Hills area near Rising Sun Ln in Germantown.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Germantown tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.