🏭 Germantown, MD Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Germantown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from high-tech defense gear to fresh bread headed to local stores. Here are several solid roles if you like hands-on work and steady schedules.

Employer: Leonardo DRS (DRS RADA Technologies)

Leonardo DRS (DRS RADA Technologies) Location: Germantown, MD (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time (1st shift)

(1st shift) Salary: $22–$29/hour

Work on advanced radar and avionics products that support the defense industry. This role is great if you have 5+ years assembly or similar experience, can read blueprints, and like doing detailed mechanical/electronic builds with room to mentor others and join Lean/continuous improvement efforts.

Note: There is also a contract posting for this same Senior Assembler role; details match this full-time listing, so it’s likely the same position.

Employer: Hughes (EchoStar)

(EchoStar) Location: Germantown, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,500 – $134,000/year

Lead process improvements in SMT and box-build electronics manufacturing, using Lean, Six Sigma (Green Belt+), and automation to boost output and quality. Ideal if you have 3+ years in manufacturing engineering, strong DFM and layout skills, and want to drive smart-factory upgrades in a large, well-known tech company.

Employer: Fresh Baguette

Location: Germantown, MD (warehouse at 19548 Amaranth Dr)

(warehouse at 19548 Amaranth Dr) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18/hour

Help pack and label thousands of fresh bakery items for grocery stores and coffee shops across the DMV. Good fit if you’re reliable, okay with cold/freezer work, and can stand for a full shift, with perks like a 40% employee discount, free meal, PTO, health insurance, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; manufacturing roles in Germantown tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.