💻 Germantown, MD IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now

Germantown’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for cleared IT pros and engineers. If you’ve got solid experience and a security mindset, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Germantown, MD (onsite, secure environment)

Type: Full-time, day shift, ~10% travel

Full-time, day shift, ~10% travel Salary: $40,001 – $80,000 (target range)

(target range) Clearance: Active Top Secret or DOE Q required; U.S. citizenship required

High-touch IT support role serving as the “face of IT” for a federal client. You’ll own tickets end-to-end, handle Active Directory, Exchange, credential/token management, and work in ServiceNow while supporting users in a high-security setting.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Germantown, MD (onsite; also hiring in Albuquerque, NM)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, <10% travel

Full-time, 40 hrs/week, <10% travel Salary: $122,275 – $165,431 (likely range)

(likely range) Clearance: DOE Q or TS required; U.S. citizenship required

Senior Cisco-focused network engineering role supporting the Department of Energy’s NNSA. You’ll design and run large-scale LAN/MAN/WAN, work with BGP/OSPF/EIGRP, firewalls, wireless, and help shape standards and policy for mission-critical federal networks.

Employer: Viasat

Location: Germantown, MD (hybrid, ~3 days/week onsite; also Carlsbad, CA & Reston, VA)

Type: Full-time, up to 10% travel

Full-time, up to 10% travel Salary: $120,500 – $190,000 annually (higher range for certain CA/NY areas)

(higher range for certain CA/NY areas) Clearance: U.S. citizenship required; must be able to obtain and maintain Secret

Hands-on system test role on next-gen government satellite modems. You’ll write test plans/cases, build and automate test setups, run manual and automated tests on Linux-based, networked systems, and work closely with engineering teams on L2/L3, TCP/IP, and SATCOM.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polished resumes and quick applications tend to get the best results.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.