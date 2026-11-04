Atlanta jobs roundup: hair stylist, retail sales, travel support, aviation CSR, and store management

Atlanta’s roundup spans hair styling, retail sales, travel support, aviation customer service, and sports merchandise leadership. Great Clips is hiring a Hair Stylist with both full-time and part-time listed, while Best Buy’s seasonal Retail Sales Specialist role focuses on Starlink products. Leisure Life Travel’s remote customer service travel representative is an independent contractor role with part-time or full-time scheduling options, which differs from the on-site positions at Hill Aircraft & Leasing Corp and Fanatics Commerce. The Hill Aircraft CSR centers on aviation service at KFTY, and Fanatics’ Assistant Manager Retail role leads operations at the Atlanta Hawks Team Store.