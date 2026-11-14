St. Simons Island is buzzing with visitors, and local spots are staffing up. If you like a busy shift and friendly faces, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sea Palms St. Simons (managed by Raines Co. )

Sea Palms St. Simons (managed by ) Location: St. Simons Island, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Resort line cook role at a marshfront golf resort with an on-site restaurant. You’ll handle station setup, cooking, and cleanup while meeting health standards, and get access to medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and growth opportunities within the company.

Employer: Tramici Restaurant

Location: Saint Simons Island, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $20.00/hour, 32–40 hours/week

Busy, fast-paced local favorite looking for motivated cooks. You’ll prep stations, cook during service, and help keep the kitchen clean; must be able to work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Great Clips

Location: Saint Simons Island, GA (near Brunswick)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Stylists typically make about $35/hour (base + tips + bonuses)

Steady walk-in salon in the Publix shopping center with built-in clientele. Great if you want reliable hours, ongoing training, and a friendly team; GA Cosmetology License and weekend availability required.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.