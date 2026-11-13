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Dasher
City of Dasher asks park users to clean up
10 days ago
The City of Dasher is asking everyone who uses the city park for parties, field trips, family events, or daily play to clean up after themselves so the park stays safe and pleasant. Visitors should pick up all trash, balloons, decorations, tape, and any other items they bring, and avoid using confetti in the park.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Dasher
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