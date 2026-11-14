⚠️ Head Start kitchen cited for damaged walls, bathroom door

A recent food service inspection at Decatur/Grady County Head Start found one violation under code 17C – physical facilities installed, maintained, and clean.

The inspector observed damaged walls in the dry storage area that still have not been repaired since the last inspection. The employee bathroom door also has not been fixed.

This issue was not corrected during the inspection and is marked as a repeat violation. The Certified Food Safety Manager (CFSM) said they will contact their supervisor today to develop another corrective action plan for repairing the dry storage walls.

No other details or violations are listed in this report segment.