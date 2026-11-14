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📅 Help clean up Jessie Rice & Bloomfield area Nov. 21
📅 Neighborhood cleanup in District 8 – volunteers needed
District 8 Commissioner Donice Bryant is hosting a neighborhood cleanup on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9:00–11:00 a.m.
Volunteers will focus on the Jessie Rice Street and Bloomfield Drive area, picking up litter and sprucing up public spaces.
Meet-up spot:
- Former Jessie Rice School, 3750 Jessie Rice Street
Details:
- All cleanup supplies will be provided by Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful (KMBB)
- All ages are welcome
- You can join even if you don’t live in District 8 – anyone who wants to help is invited
This cleanup is happening the same day as another effort led by District 5 Commissioner Andrea Cooke, as part of a broader push to get neighborhoods across Macon-Bibb County involved in beautification.
If you’ve been looking for a simple way to give back, just show up at 9:00 a.m. ready to help.
More Info: Macon-Bibb County Government
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