📅 Neighborhood cleanup in District 8 – volunteers needed

District 8 Commissioner Donice Bryant is hosting a neighborhood cleanup on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9:00–11:00 a.m.

Volunteers will focus on the Jessie Rice Street and Bloomfield Drive area, picking up litter and sprucing up public spaces.

Meet-up spot:

Former Jessie Rice School, 3750 Jessie Rice Street

Details:

All cleanup supplies will be provided by Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful (KMBB)

All ages are welcome

You can join even if you don’t live in District 8 – anyone who wants to help is invited

This cleanup is happening the same day as another effort led by District 5 Commissioner Andrea Cooke, as part of a broader push to get neighborhoods across Macon-Bibb County involved in beautification.

If you’ve been looking for a simple way to give back, just show up at 9:00 a.m. ready to help.