⚠️ New monthly tornado siren test time in Jefferson

The city has updated its outdoor tornado siren testing schedule.

Starting now, the outdoor warning sirens will be tested on the second Monday of each month at 4:00 PM.

If you hear the sirens at that time, it is a scheduled test, not an active emergency.

It’s a good idea to:

Mark the second Monday, 4:00 PM on your calendar

on your calendar Remind family members and kids about the new test time

Any siren use outside this regular test time could signal real severe weather or another emergency.