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Athens
⚠️ Leaf & Limb pickup in Zone 2 week of Nov. 16, 2026
11 days ago
🚧 Leaf & Limb pickup in Zone 2 the week of Nov. 16
ACC Leaf & Limb crews will be working in Zone 2 during the week of Monday, November 16, 2026.
If you live in Zone 2 of Athens-Clarke County, this is your week to get yard debris to the curb.
Put your leaves, limbs, and other yard waste out following the usual ACC guidelines for Leaf & Limb service so crews can collect it during that week.
Not sure if you’re in Zone 2? Check your Leaf & Limb zone on the ACCGov website or your most recent Solid Waste materials so you don’t miss your pickup.
More Info: ACC Leaf & Limb Crews will collect in Zone 2 durin...
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