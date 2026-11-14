🚧 Leaf & Limb pickup in Zone 2 the week of Nov. 16

ACC Leaf & Limb crews will be working in Zone 2 during the week of Monday, November 16, 2026.

If you live in Zone 2 of Athens-Clarke County, this is your week to get yard debris to the curb.

Put your leaves, limbs, and other yard waste out following the usual ACC guidelines for Leaf & Limb service so crews can collect it during that week.

Not sure if you’re in Zone 2? Check your Leaf & Limb zone on the ACCGov website or your most recent Solid Waste materials so you don’t miss your pickup.