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📢 Georgia issues AI playbook for cities and counties
📢 Georgia releases AI playbook for local governments
Georgia has created a new Local Government AI Playbook to help cities and counties decide if and how to use AI tools.
The 56-page guide walks local governments through:
- Setting AI policies and safeguards
- Checking what AI tools staff already use (like chatbots or transcription apps)
- Creating an AI leader, coordinator, and review committee
- Using a 90-day plan to start: organize, set rules, then launch a few small pilots
The playbook explains four risk levels (low, moderate, high, prohibited) and says high‑risk uses — like law enforcement, surveillance, or anything affecting benefits, jobs, safety, or access to services — need deeper review and human oversight.
It also includes templates, vendor review questions, and suggests a public register of major AI uses so residents can see where AI is used in services.
The guide is meant as a starting point, not a mandate, especially for smaller communities with limited tech staff.
More Info: Georgia AI Playbook Is a Starting Point for Cities...
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