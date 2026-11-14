📢 Georgia releases AI playbook for local governments

Georgia has created a new Local Government AI Playbook to help cities and counties decide if and how to use AI tools.

The 56-page guide walks local governments through:



Setting AI policies and safeguards



Checking what AI tools staff already use (like chatbots or transcription apps)



Creating an AI leader, coordinator, and review committee



Using a 90-day plan to start: organize, set rules, then launch a few small pilots



The playbook explains four risk levels (low, moderate, high, prohibited) and says high‑risk uses — like law enforcement, surveillance, or anything affecting benefits, jobs, safety, or access to services — need deeper review and human oversight.

It also includes templates, vendor review questions, and suggests a public register of major AI uses so residents can see where AI is used in services.

The guide is meant as a starting point, not a mandate, especially for smaller communities with limited tech staff.