📅 Mad Scientist STEAM Carnival inspires JLIA students

Students at John Lewis Invictus Academy spent a full day in a “Mad Scientist Carnival,” celebrating National STEAM/STEM Day with hands-on learning.

Organized by STEM lab teacher Pareshia Gipson, the event let students:

Try robotics and virtual reality

and Program Sphero robots

robots Experiment with 3D printing and wood carving

and Visit a drone station and enjoy carnival-style games

Morehouse College students volunteered alongside JLIA students, helping them see how classroom lessons connect to real-world skills and careers.

Gipson’s message to students: STEAM is for everyone. It can lead to many paths, including two-year programs, trade schools, and certifications right after high school, not just four-year colleges or traditional careers like doctor or lawyer.

This recap highlights how JLIA is using creative, hands-on activities to make science, technology, engineering, arts, and math feel exciting and accessible for all students.