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Mad Scientist STEAM Carnival energizes JLIA students
📅 Mad Scientist STEAM Carnival inspires JLIA students
Students at John Lewis Invictus Academy spent a full day in a “Mad Scientist Carnival,” celebrating National STEAM/STEM Day with hands-on learning.
Organized by STEM lab teacher Pareshia Gipson, the event let students:
- Try robotics and virtual reality
- Program Sphero robots
- Experiment with 3D printing and wood carving
- Visit a drone station and enjoy carnival-style games
Morehouse College students volunteered alongside JLIA students, helping them see how classroom lessons connect to real-world skills and careers.
Gipson’s message to students: STEAM is for everyone. It can lead to many paths, including two-year programs, trade schools, and certifications right after high school, not just four-year colleges or traditional careers like doctor or lawyer.
This recap highlights how JLIA is using creative, hands-on activities to make science, technology, engineering, arts, and math feel exciting and accessible for all students.
More Info: Mad Scientist Carnival Brings STEAM Learning to Li...
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