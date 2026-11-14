🚧 Thanksgiving transit changes: plan ahead

ACC Transit will be closed on Thursday, November 26 for Thanksgiving Day.

On Friday, November 27, buses will run on the weekend schedule, not the usual weekday schedule.

If you rely on the bus to get to work, appointments, or shopping, plan your trips around:

No service at all on Thursday, Nov. 26

Reduced, weekend-level service on Friday, Nov. 27

Consider carpooling, rideshare, or adjusting errands for those two days if you normally use ACC Transit in Athens-Clarke County.