💰 Georgia tax collections edge up in October

In October 2026, Georgia’s net tax collections were about $2.71 billion, up 0.2% (about $6.7 million) from October 2025. For the first four months of the 2027 fiscal year, total net tax revenue is $11.13 billion, a 2.3% increase over last year.

Here’s how the main tax types moved:

Individual income tax : Down 8.6% (about $115.1 million ) from last October. Withholding, return payments, and other individual tax payments all decreased, while refunds also went down slightly.

: (about ) from last October. Withholding, return payments, and other individual tax payments all decreased, while refunds also went down slightly. Sales and use tax : Gross sales tax was about $1.74 billion , up 8.5% . Net sales tax rose 6.7% (up $52.7 million ). Local governments received $883.3 million , up 10.8% from last year.

: was about , up . rose (up ). Local governments received , up from last year. Corporate income tax : Up 48.7% (about $29.7 million ), helped by a big drop in corporate tax refunds.

: Up (about ), helped by a big drop in corporate tax refunds. Motor fuel tax : Down 4.3% (about $8.3 million ) after the governor’s September 28, 2026 order suspending the state motor fuel tax.

: Down (about ) after the governor’s order suspending the state motor fuel tax. Motor vehicle fees: Tag and title fees fell 11.5%, while Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) rose 2.9%.

Media contact: Press Secretary Carter Chapman.