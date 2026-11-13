undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Georgia
💰 Georgia reports small 0.2% rise in October tax revenues
11 days ago
💰 Georgia tax collections edge up in October
In October 2026, Georgia’s net tax collections were about $2.71 billion, up 0.2% (about $6.7 million) from October 2025. For the first four months of the 2027 fiscal year, total net tax revenue is $11.13 billion, a 2.3% increase over last year.
Here’s how the main tax types moved:
- Individual income tax: Down 8.6% (about $115.1 million) from last October. Withholding, return payments, and other individual tax payments all decreased, while refunds also went down slightly.
- Sales and use tax: Gross sales tax was about $1.74 billion, up 8.5%. Net sales tax rose 6.7% (up $52.7 million). Local governments received $883.3 million, up 10.8% from last year.
- Corporate income tax: Up 48.7% (about $29.7 million), helped by a big drop in corporate tax refunds.
- Motor fuel tax: Down 4.3% (about $8.3 million) after the governor’s September 28, 2026 order suspending the state motor fuel tax.
- Motor vehicle fees: Tag and title fees fell 11.5%, while Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) rose 2.9%.
Media contact: Press Secretary Carter Chapman.
More Info: Gov. Kemp: October Tax Revenues Up 0.2% | Governor...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.