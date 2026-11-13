📢 Lakeview Primary raises about $5,000 with fun Boosterthon day

Students and staff at Lakeview Primary School celebrated their second annual Boosterthon on October 30, turning the school day into a big mix of running, dancing, and Halloween costumes.

The Boosterthon is a fundraiser that helps the school pay for:

Academic incentives like the Woot-Woot Wagon , where kids earn tickets for reading Accelerated Reader books, learning sight words, and mastering math facts, then trade them for prizes.

like the , where kids earn tickets for reading Accelerated Reader books, learning sight words, and mastering math facts, then trade them for prizes. Behavior incentives, including monthly celebrations for students who meet behavior goals and earn stickers.

Instructional Coach DeeAnna May helped bring the Boosterthon tradition to Lakeview after seeing it succeed at another school. By the time of her interview, the school had already raised about $5,000, with more donations still coming in.

The event has quickly become a favorite for students and teachers, with costumes, music, and even a chance for top fundraisers to pie an administrator in the face. The school thanks families, staff, and community supporters for helping make the Boosterthon a success.