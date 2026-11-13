⚠️ Court email delays after Microsoft outage

The Northeastern Judicial Circuit is starting to receive emails again after a Microsoft outage, but the issue is not fully fixed yet.

Staff are working through a backlog of messages, so email responses may be slower than usual.

For urgent or time-sensitive court matters, you should call instead of waiting on email:

Phone: (770) 532-1895

Microsoft’s next status update on the outage is scheduled for Friday, November 13 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

If you’ve emailed the court recently, please allow extra time for a reply and use the phone number above if you need immediate help.