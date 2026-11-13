📅 Free corporate wellness breakfast in Carrollton

Tanner Corporate Wellness is hosting a free breakfast celebration to mark 30 years of healthier workplaces.

Date: Thursday, Dec 3, 2026

Time: 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM EST

Location: Tanner Resource Center – Learning Center, 100 Greenway Blvd., Carrollton, GA 30117

Cost: Free admission, compliments of Tanner Corporate Wellness

If you’re interested in workplace wellness or partner with Tanner, this is a nice early-morning event to connect over breakfast and celebrate their 30-year milestone.