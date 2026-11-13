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Carrollton
📅 Free Tanner corporate wellness breakfast on Dec 3, 2026
10 days ago
📅 Free corporate wellness breakfast in Carrollton
Tanner Corporate Wellness is hosting a free breakfast celebration to mark 30 years of healthier workplaces.
Date: Thursday, Dec 3, 2026
Time: 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM EST
Location: Tanner Resource Center – Learning Center, 100 Greenway Blvd., Carrollton, GA 30117
Cost: Free admission, compliments of Tanner Corporate Wellness
If you’re interested in workplace wellness or partner with Tanner, this is a nice early-morning event to connect over breakfast and celebrate their 30-year milestone.
More Info: Tanner Corporate Welllness Breakfast Celebration -...
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