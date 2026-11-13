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📅 Dino-vember Crafts Day for young kids on Nov. 13
📅 Dino-vember Crafts Day at Spout Springs Library
Bring your little dinosaur fans to the Spout Springs Library – Children’s Department for a full day of crafty fun.
Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (ET)
Location: Spout Springs Children’s Department, Spout Springs Library
Audience: Babies, preschoolers, and elementary-age kids
Drop in anytime during the event hours to make dinosaur-themed crafts and enjoy a playful “Dino-vember” day at the library. Perfect for a fun outing with young kids, homeschoolers, or a daytime activity if you’re off work or have flexible hours.
More Info: Dino-vember Crafts Day! - LibCal -...
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