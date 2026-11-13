📅 Dino-vember Crafts Day at Spout Springs Library

Bring your little dinosaur fans to the Spout Springs Library – Children’s Department for a full day of crafty fun.

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Spout Springs Children’s Department, Spout Springs Library

Audience: Babies, preschoolers, and elementary-age kids

Drop in anytime during the event hours to make dinosaur-themed crafts and enjoy a playful “Dino-vember” day at the library. Perfect for a fun outing with young kids, homeschoolers, or a daytime activity if you’re off work or have flexible hours.