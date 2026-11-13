📅 Make Your Own Zine at North Hall Tech Center

Love a certain topic, hobby, or fandom? Turn it into your own mini-book at the North Hall Zine Press workshop.

This is a recurring, in-person workshop held on Fridays from 2:00–3:30 PM at the North Hall Tech Center Maker Space Room. Upcoming dates include:

Nov 13 & 20, 2026

Dec 4, 11, 18, 2026

Jan 8, 15, 22, 29, 2027

The workshop focuses on making personal zines (non-commercial, self-published DIY booklets). You bring information about your favorite topic or fandom, and the library provides the rest.

Open to middle school, high school, and adult participants at the North Hall Tech Center.