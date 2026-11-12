📢 Emory highlights lessons and resources for veterans

📢 Emory programs supporting veterans and service members

This Veterans Day feature shares lessons learned from six Emory veterans and highlights several resources available to veterans in the Emory community.

Emory offers:

Yellow Ribbon Program support for post‑9/11 veterans , helping cover education costs beyond the G.I. Bill .

support for , helping cover education costs beyond the . Army and Air Force ROTC options for Emory undergrads through a cross‑enrollment agreement with Georgia Tech .

options for through a . A Veterans Affairs Nursing Academic Partnership at the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing , giving nursing students training in caring for veterans.

at the , giving nursing students training in caring for veterans. A Goizueta Business School MBA program created specifically for military veterans, active duty, National Guard and Reserve , pairing military leadership experience with business training and career planning.

created specifically for , pairing military leadership experience with business training and career planning. The Emory Veterans Employee Network (EVEN) for veteran employees , focused on belonging, recognition, networking and resources.

for , focused on belonging, recognition, networking and resources. The Emory Healthcare Veterans Program, offering free, confidential mental health care — including a two‑week intensive outpatient program — for eligible post‑9/11 veterans and service members across the U.S., regardless of discharge status, deployment history or length of service.

If you or someone you know is a veteran in the Emory orbit, these programs may be worth a closer look.