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Mt Zion
Mad Hogg BBQ at 2026 Mt Zion Christmas Celebration
2 days ago
MAD HOGG BBQ will serve food at the 2026 Mt Zion Christmas Celebration on Saturday, November 21, 2026 in Mount Zion. The event will feature a Christmas Craft Market from 5 PM to 9 PM and a Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 PM, with menu items such as slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork, brisket grilled cheese, smoked burgers, loaded fries, wings, and other BBQ favorites.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Mount Zion, GA
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