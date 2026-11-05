Mad Hogg BBQ at 2026 Mt Zion Christmas Celebration

MAD HOGG BBQ will serve food at the 2026 Mt Zion Christmas Celebration on Saturday, November 21, 2026 in Mount Zion. The event will feature a Christmas Craft Market from 5 PM to 9 PM and a Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 PM, with menu items such as slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork, brisket grilled cheese, smoked burgers, loaded fries, wings, and other BBQ favorites.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Mount Zion, GA