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Georgia

Colquitt EMC marks 90th annual meeting

6 days ago
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Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation celebrated its 90th Annual Meeting, with more than 2,500 members registered to attend and honor nine decades of service to homes, businesses, and communities in South Georgia. The event was held at Spence Field, where members gathered to connect and recognize the cooperative’s history and future.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation

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