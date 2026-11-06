📢 New MaiaLearning college & career platform coming this fall

📢 New college & career planning tool coming for SCCPSS students

Beginning in late November, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will start rolling out MaiaLearning, a new online platform to help students plan for life after high school.

The rollout will start with seniors, then open to other grades over the following weeks.

Through MaiaLearning, students will be able to:

Explore careers that match their interests and strengths

Research colleges, universities, and other post-secondary options

Use academic planning tools and build resumes

and build Learn about financial aid and other opportunities

School counselors will use the platform to track student progress and give more personalized guidance. Students will also have access to virtual sessions with colleges and universities.

Families will gain more visibility into their student’s plans and options.

Students and parents should watch for login and access information from their schools as implementation begins this fall.