📢 What the November 2026 school board meeting changed

📢 Key takeaways from November 2026 school board meeting Here’s what the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education decided and discussed in November: Student discipline: A new report shows the district’s weighted suspension rate (ISS, OSS, alternative placement, expulsions) is much lower than last year , though slightly higher than 2025 , and the district is taking steps to reduce it further.

A new report shows the district’s (ISS, OSS, alternative placement, expulsions) is , though slightly higher than , and the district is taking steps to reduce it further. Maintenance: A new preventive maintenance program is rolling out. 19 programs are planned; 4 were live by Sept. 30 , with the rest coming by December 2026 . Goal: 65% of scheduled work orders done on time this fiscal year.

A new is rolling out. are planned; , with the rest coming by . Goal: of scheduled work orders done on time this fiscal year. Recognitions & observances: Student of the Month: Malachi Daniels , senior at Windsor Forest High School . Retired Educators’ Day: November 4 and all of November to honor retired educators. American Education Week: Nov. 16–20, 2026 . Family Engagement Month: November .

AI teaching grant: The Board approved an agreement with Savannah State University and Digital Flex for a $200,000 AI Teaching and Learning Collaborative Grant to support student learning and teacher training.

The Board approved an agreement with and for a to support student learning and teacher training. Policy updates: Policy AE – School Year was updated to spell out how the academic calendar is approved and when it can deviate from state-required days. First reads were done on several ethics and records policies (CN, GAGA, GAGC, GBU) with mostly language clean-up and Open Records Act clarifications.

School safety: A new operational charter for the Board of Education Police Department was approved to clarify authority, standards, and accountability.

A new for the was approved to clarify authority, standards, and accountability. Transportation: Approved purchase of 11 new buses (nine 84-passenger, two 28-passenger with wheelchair lifts) from Yancey Bus Sales and Service for $2,409,056 . Approved Port Wentworth site improvements for temporary bus parking with a $738,294 budget transfer. Approved a $3,895,956 change order for the Gamble Road facility renovation , bringing the total GMP to $26,527,577 .

Pre-K upgrades: An extra $885,000 in one-time state funding will refurbish selected Pre-K classrooms (furniture, instructional materials, technology) for FY27 .

An extra in one-time state funding will refurbish selected (furniture, instructional materials, technology) for . Contracts approved: Employee benefits: One-year extension with NFP Corporate Services for consultant/broker services ( $301,269 , paid from policy commissions) plus Group Term Life from The Standard ( $138,731.40 ). Auto parts: Up to $1,100,000 in FY27 for parts and services from NAPA AUTO PARTS (Genuine Parts Company) . Lawn care: New annual district-wide lawn care contract with Coastal Greenery , Rotolo Consultants, Inc. , and Russell Landscape across 8 zones . ESPLOST projects: Garden City Elementary renovation: $644,000 change order to SSOE, Inc. for added design services and schedule extension. Central Office (208 Bull St.) renovation: $67,789 change order to LS3P Associates for full-building laser scanning.

Personnel changes: Michael Smith – Director of Purchasing (Finance). Myia Wilkerson – Director of Technology Services. Lavon Bush-Butler – Administrative Captain, Board of Education Police Department.

Upcoming dates to know: Veterans Day Holiday (All) – Wednesday, Nov. 11

– Academic Excellence Committee – Wed, Nov. 18, 10:00am , Whitney Administrative Complex

– , Georgetown K-8 Ribbon Cutting – Wed, Nov. 18, 2026, 5:30pm , 1516 King George Blvd, Savannah

– , Progress Reports Issued – Friday, Nov. 20, 2026

– Thanksgiving Break (Students & Staff) – Mon–Fri, Nov. 23–27, 2026

– Thanksgiving Break – All District Facilities Closed – Tue–Fri, Nov. 24–27, 2026

– Finance Committee Meeting – Wed, Dec. 9, 2026, 9:00–10:00am , Whitney Administrative Complex

– , December Board Meeting – Wed, Dec. 9, 2026, Informal Meeting at 10:30am

More Info: Highlights from the November 2026 Board Meeting | ...