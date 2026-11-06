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Savannah
📢 What the November 2026 school board meeting changed
9 days ago
📢 Key takeaways from November 2026 school board meeting
Here’s what the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education decided and discussed in November:
- Student discipline: A new report shows the district’s weighted suspension rate (ISS, OSS, alternative placement, expulsions) is much lower than last year, though slightly higher than 2025, and the district is taking steps to reduce it further.
- Maintenance: A new preventive maintenance program is rolling out. 19 programs are planned; 4 were live by Sept. 30, with the rest coming by December 2026. Goal: 65% of scheduled work orders done on time this fiscal year.
- Recognitions & observances:
- Student of the Month: Malachi Daniels, senior at Windsor Forest High School.
- Retired Educators’ Day: November 4 and all of November to honor retired educators.
- American Education Week: Nov. 16–20, 2026.
- Family Engagement Month: November.
- AI teaching grant: The Board approved an agreement with Savannah State University and Digital Flex for a $200,000 AI Teaching and Learning Collaborative Grant to support student learning and teacher training.
- Policy updates:
- Policy AE – School Year was updated to spell out how the academic calendar is approved and when it can deviate from state-required days.
- First reads were done on several ethics and records policies (CN, GAGA, GAGC, GBU) with mostly language clean-up and Open Records Act clarifications.
- School safety: A new operational charter for the Board of Education Police Department was approved to clarify authority, standards, and accountability.
- Transportation:
- Approved purchase of 11 new buses (nine 84-passenger, two 28-passenger with wheelchair lifts) from Yancey Bus Sales and Service for $2,409,056.
- Approved Port Wentworth site improvements for temporary bus parking with a $738,294 budget transfer.
- Approved a $3,895,956 change order for the Gamble Road facility renovation, bringing the total GMP to $26,527,577.
- Pre-K upgrades: An extra $885,000 in one-time state funding will refurbish selected Pre-K classrooms (furniture, instructional materials, technology) for FY27.
- Contracts approved:
- Employee benefits: One-year extension with NFP Corporate Services for consultant/broker services ($301,269, paid from policy commissions) plus Group Term Life from The Standard ($138,731.40).
- Auto parts: Up to $1,100,000 in FY27 for parts and services from NAPA AUTO PARTS (Genuine Parts Company).
- Lawn care: New annual district-wide lawn care contract with Coastal Greenery, Rotolo Consultants, Inc., and Russell Landscape across 8 zones.
- ESPLOST projects:
- Garden City Elementary renovation: $644,000 change order to SSOE, Inc. for added design services and schedule extension.
- Central Office (208 Bull St.) renovation: $67,789 change order to LS3P Associates for full-building laser scanning.
- Personnel changes:
- Michael Smith – Director of Purchasing (Finance).
- Myia Wilkerson – Director of Technology Services.
- Lavon Bush-Butler – Administrative Captain, Board of Education Police Department.
Upcoming dates to know:
- Veterans Day Holiday (All) – Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Academic Excellence Committee – Wed, Nov. 18, 10:00am, Whitney Administrative Complex
- Georgetown K-8 Ribbon Cutting – Wed, Nov. 18, 2026, 5:30pm, 1516 King George Blvd, Savannah
- Progress Reports Issued – Friday, Nov. 20, 2026
- Thanksgiving Break (Students & Staff) – Mon–Fri, Nov. 23–27, 2026
- Thanksgiving Break – All District Facilities Closed – Tue–Fri, Nov. 24–27, 2026
- Finance Committee Meeting – Wed, Dec. 9, 2026, 9:00–10:00am, Whitney Administrative Complex
- December Board Meeting – Wed, Dec. 9, 2026, Informal Meeting at 10:30am
More Info: Highlights from the November 2026 Board Meeting | ...
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