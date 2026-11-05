🚧 Nov. 4–5 overnight traffic shift on SR 10 Outer Loop bridge

🚧 Overnight traffic shift on the SR 10 Outer Loop bridge over the Middle Oconee River is happening Wednesday night, Nov. 4 to early Thursday, Nov. 5.

When: Between 8:00 PM Wed., Nov. 4 and 6:00 AM Thurs., Nov. 5

Where: SR 10 Outer Loop between the Oglethorpe Avenue and Atlanta Highway exits

GDOT’s contractor E.R. Snell will move traffic onto the newly constructed bridge as part of the ongoing bridge replacement project.

If you drive this stretch overnight:

Expect changing traffic patterns

Slow down and allow extra travel time

and allow extra travel time Watch for workers, equipment, and traffic control signs

This is one stage of a larger project to replace the eastbound and westbound bridges and improve lanes and shoulders along the SR 10 Outer Loop. All work is weather permitting and may change based on conditions.