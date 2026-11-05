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Athens
🚧 Crash narrows Inner Loop to one lane near Chase St
7 days ago
🚧 Crash on Inner Loop near Chase St – expect delays
As of November 4, 2026 at 5:47 PM, there’s a crash on the Inner Loop, just before the Chase St. exit ramp in Athens-Clarke County.
Traffic is down to one lane in this area, and drivers should expect delays.
If you’re heading this way:
- Consider an alternate route if you can
- If you must use the Inner Loop, allow extra time for your trip
This alert is current as of the time listed above and may change as the scene is cleared.
More Info: Alert Center • Athens-Clarke County, GA • CivicEng...
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