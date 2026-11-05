🚧 Crash narrows Inner Loop to one lane near Chase St

🚧 Crash on Inner Loop near Chase St – expect delays

As of November 4, 2026 at 5:47 PM, there’s a crash on the Inner Loop, just before the Chase St. exit ramp in Athens-Clarke County.

Traffic is down to one lane in this area, and drivers should expect delays.

If you’re heading this way:

Consider an alternate route if you can

if you can If you must use the Inner Loop, allow extra time for your trip

This alert is current as of the time listed above and may change as the scene is cleared.