📢 APS honors school psychologists Nov. 9–13

📢 APS marks National School Psychology Week, Nov. 9–13

Atlanta Public Schools will celebrate National School Psychology Week from Nov. 9–13, using this year’s theme, “Inspire Connection,” to highlight how strong relationships support student success.

The APS Psychological Services team:

Works with about 60 school psychologists , plus 1 intern and 7 practicum students

, plus and Supports students through evaluations, consultation, intervention, and crisis response in partnership with teachers and families

Recently earned a $2.9 million federal School-Based Mental Health grant with Georgia State University to train more school psychologists

with to train more school psychologists Received the 2025 Innovative Practices Award from the Georgia Association of School Psychologists

The district also recognizes Dr. Faleisha Brown, APS 2025–2026 School Psychologist of the Year, for her 16 years of experience and focus on helping every child access the instruction and resources they need.

During this week, APS invites the community to celebrate and appreciate the work of school psychologists who help students feel connected and supported.