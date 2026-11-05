📅 3D Printing Club: Learn lithophanes & get project help

📅 3D Printing Club: Learn Lithophanes & Get Help

Join the 3D Printing Club at your local library for a relaxed, hands-on meetup.

There will be a short talk on how to generate and print lithophanes (3D-printed images that light shines through). After that, the group will open up for questions and discussion.

You can:

Watch the library’s Bambu H2D 3D printer in action

3D printer in action Learn how the library’s 3D printing service works

works Bring your current projects or tricky print problems for feedback

All experience levels are welcome — from total beginners to seasoned makers. Just bring your curiosity; no special equipment required.