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📅 3D Printing Club: Learn lithophanes & get project help

3 days ago
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📅 3D Printing Club: Learn Lithophanes & Get Help

Join the 3D Printing Club at your local library for a relaxed, hands-on meetup.

There will be a short talk on how to generate and print lithophanes (3D-printed images that light shines through). After that, the group will open up for questions and discussion.

You can:

  • Watch the library’s Bambu H2D 3D printer in action
  • Learn how the library’s 3D printing service works
  • Bring your current projects or tricky print problems for feedback

All experience levels are welcome — from total beginners to seasoned makers. Just bring your curiosity; no special equipment required.

More Info: 3D Printing Club - Library Events ...

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