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📅 3D Printing Club: Learn lithophanes & get project help
3 days ago
📅 3D Printing Club: Learn Lithophanes & Get Help
Join the 3D Printing Club at your local library for a relaxed, hands-on meetup.
There will be a short talk on how to generate and print lithophanes (3D-printed images that light shines through). After that, the group will open up for questions and discussion.
You can:
- Watch the library’s Bambu H2D 3D printer in action
- Learn how the library’s 3D printing service works
- Bring your current projects or tricky print problems for feedback
All experience levels are welcome — from total beginners to seasoned makers. Just bring your curiosity; no special equipment required.
More Info: 3D Printing Club - Library Events ...
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