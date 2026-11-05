📅 Woodstock Library Art Lab for school-age kids

📅 Kids’ Art Lab at Woodstock Library

If your kids enjoy arts and crafts, check out the Woodstock Library Art Lab (in-person).

School-age children can bring their own craft projects or use the library’s art supplies to create something new. Coloring sheets will be available for pre-schoolers too.

This program is intended for school-age children, but younger siblings are welcome to color. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Location: Woodstock Library Audience: School-age kids and pre-schoolers with an adult

No specific date or time was listed on this page, so be sure to confirm the schedule directly with the Woodstock Library before you go.