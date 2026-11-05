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📅 Woodstock Library Art Lab for school-age kids
📅 Kids’ Art Lab at Woodstock Library
If your kids enjoy arts and crafts, check out the Woodstock Library Art Lab (in-person).
School-age children can bring their own craft projects or use the library’s art supplies to create something new. Coloring sheets will be available for pre-schoolers too.
This program is intended for school-age children, but younger siblings are welcome to color. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Location: Woodstock Library Audience: School-age kids and pre-schoolers with an adult
No specific date or time was listed on this page, so be sure to confirm the schedule directly with the Woodstock Library before you go.
More Info: Woodstock Art Lab - Library Events...
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