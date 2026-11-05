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Blue Ridge
🚨 Blue Ridge water outages and key road closures
3 days ago
🚨 Water outages and road closures in Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge has several active alerts right now:
- Water outage – George Curtis Rd. from Highway 5 to the first bridge.
- Water outage – Sweet Haven Subdivision, located off Curtis Switch Road. Residents there will be without water for an extended time, and there is no estimated restoration time yet.
- Road closures:
- State Street – CLOSED
- Davis Street – CLOSED
The City strongly urges residents to travel only if necessary, as other roads may be flooded, blocked by debris, or unsafe while city crews assess damage and hazards.
If you live in the affected water outage areas, plan for no water service and use stored water if you have it. Avoid driving on State Street, Davis Street, and any roads that look flooded or blocked.
More Info: Alert Center • Blue Ridge, GA • CivicEngage
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