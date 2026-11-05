🚧 Water outage on George Curtis Rd from Hwy 5 to first bridge

🚧 Water outage on George Curtis Rd in Blue Ridge

There is a water outage on George Curtis Rd. in Blue Ridge, from Highway 5 to the first bridge.

If you live, work, or drive in this stretch:

Be ready for no water service in this area.

in this area. Plan around the outage for things like cooking, cleaning, and bathroom use.

Consider keeping some bottled or stored water on hand until service is restored.

The alert page also mentions you can create a website account to manage notifications, so if you want updates on this and future outages, sign up through the city’s website.

No time frame for repairs or restoration is listed in this notice.