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🏥 St. Simons Island GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings
St. Simons Island has a nice mix of hands-on patient care roles right now, from therapy to dental. Good options here if you want steady hours and coastal living.
Travel SNF Physical Therapist – $2,301/week
- Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing
- Location: St. Simons Island, GA (Skilled Nursing Facility)
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift)
- Pay: $2,301 per week
Work with older adults in a SNF setting while enjoying the beach on your days off. Weekly pay, day-one medical/dental/vision, guaranteed hours, travel & license reimbursement, and a $1,000 referral bonus make this a strong travel PT package.
Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – $25–$37/hr + $2,500 Bonus
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services at Vitality Senior Living
- Location: St. Simons Island, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $37.00/hour + $2,500 bonus eligible
Full-time COTA role in a senior living community with a Monday–Friday schedule (no weekends or holidays). Offers PTO with rollover/buyout, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, company-paid life insurance, CEUs provided, licensure reimbursement, and clear paths for career growth.
Registered Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Dental Center of St. Simons
- Location: Saint Simons Island, GA
- Type: In-person, expected 36 hours/week
- Pay: Not listed
Provide preventive care, X-rays, and patient education in a local dental office setting. Good fit if you like building long-term patient relationships and working closely with a small clinical team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and reach out to the employer or recruiter—they often have similar roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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