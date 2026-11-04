🏥 St. Simons Island GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings

St. Simons Island has a nice mix of hands-on patient care roles right now, from therapy to dental. Good options here if you want steady hours and coastal living.

Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing

Prime HealthCare Staffing Location: St. Simons Island, GA (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , day shift)

(13-week contract, , day shift) Pay: $2,301 per week

Work with older adults in a SNF setting while enjoying the beach on your days off. Weekly pay, day-one medical/dental/vision, guaranteed hours, travel & license reimbursement, and a $1,000 referral bonus make this a strong travel PT package.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services at Vitality Senior Living

at Vitality Senior Living Location: St. Simons Island, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $37.00/hour + $2,500 bonus eligible

Full-time COTA role in a senior living community with a Monday–Friday schedule (no weekends or holidays). Offers PTO with rollover/buyout, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, company-paid life insurance, CEUs provided, licensure reimbursement, and clear paths for career growth.

Employer: Dental Center of St. Simons

Location: Saint Simons Island, GA

Type: In-person, expected 36 hours/week

In-person, expected Pay: Not listed

Provide preventive care, X-rays, and patient education in a local dental office setting. Good fit if you like building long-term patient relationships and working closely with a small clinical team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and reach out to the employer or recruiter—they often have similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.