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Dalton
📅 All-ages Crafternoon at Dalton-Whitfield Library Nov. 4
2 days ago
📅 Craft night for all ages at the library
Bring the family to Crafternoon at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 5:00–6:15 p.m.
This month’s project: making your own place cards and napkin rings to dress up your table.
The event is:
- Open to all ages
- Welcoming to all skill levels
Note: In-person programs may change based on current health guidelines.
More Info: Crafternoon @ John Davis Rec. Center - All ages - ...
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