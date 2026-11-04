Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Dalton

📅 All-ages Crafternoon at Dalton-Whitfield Library Nov. 4

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5TiY_1GkXUE2n00

📅 Craft night for all ages at the library

Bring the family to Crafternoon at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 5:00–6:15 p.m.

This month’s project: making your own place cards and napkin rings to dress up your table.

The event is:

  • Open to all ages
  • Welcoming to all skill levels

Note: In-person programs may change based on current health guidelines.

More Info: Crafternoon @ John Davis Rec. Center - All ages - ...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments