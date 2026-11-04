📅 All-ages Crafternoon at Dalton-Whitfield Library Nov. 4

📅 Craft night for all ages at the library

Bring the family to Crafternoon at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 5:00–6:15 p.m.

This month’s project: making your own place cards and napkin rings to dress up your table.

The event is:

Open to all ages

Welcoming to all skill levels

Note: In-person programs may change based on current health guidelines.