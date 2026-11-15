Georgetown’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid local options hiring now.

Employer: Furisub LLC (Subway)

Furisub LLC (Subway) Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour + tips

Customer-service focused crew role making sandwiches, running the register, and keeping the store clean. Comes with paid training, quick raise opportunity (within two weeks for training), flexible schedules, food discounts, free drinks, and uniforms in a clean, grease-free setting.

Employer: Randalls / Albertsons Companies

Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly)

Make coffee and espresso drinks while keeping the bar area clean and stocked and helping customers with friendly, fast service. Offers flexible schedules, weekly pay, associate discounts, and health/retirement benefits for eligible employees, plus training and growth paths.

Employer: Milano Trattoria

Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time & Part-time available

Pay: $10.00 – $75.00 per hour (includes tips)

Front-of-house server role at a local Italian spot, taking orders, serving food and drinks, and handling payments. Good fit if you’re quick on your feet and enjoy talking with guests; offers flexible schedules and employee discounts, with TABC and Food Handler certifications a plus.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.