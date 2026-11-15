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🍽️ Multiple Georgetown Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $75/hr
Georgetown’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid local options hiring now.
Restaurant Crew – Lunch Availability (Subway)
- Employer: Furisub LLC (Subway)
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour + tips
Customer-service focused crew role making sandwiches, running the register, and keeping the store clean. Comes with paid training, quick raise opportunity (within two weeks for training), flexible schedules, food discounts, free drinks, and uniforms in a clean, grease-free setting.
Starbucks Barista (Inside Randalls)
- Employer: Randalls / Albertsons Companies
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly)
Make coffee and espresso drinks while keeping the bar area clean and stocked and helping customers with friendly, fast service. Offers flexible schedules, weekly pay, associate discounts, and health/retirement benefits for eligible employees, plus training and growth paths.
Restaurant Server – Italian Restaurant
- Employer: Milano Trattoria
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- Type: Full-time & Part-time available
- Pay: $10.00 – $75.00 per hour (includes tips)
Front-of-house server role at a local Italian spot, taking orders, serving food and drinks, and handling payments. Good fit if you’re quick on your feet and enjoy talking with guests; offers flexible schedules and employee discounts, with TABC and Food Handler certifications a plus.
If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re at the top of the list.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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