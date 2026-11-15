Georgetown’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new clinics and specialty practices popping up around town. Here are several solid roles if you want to build your career close to home.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential (plus stock offerings)

Competitive base with (plus stock offerings) Why it’s worth a look: Lead a two-doctor, 11-chair practice with full clinical autonomy and cutting-edge tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools). Strong PTO, benefits, mentorship, and CE support, including a Doctor Mastery Program toward FAGD.

Employer: Geode Health (with Baylor Scott & White)

(with Baylor Scott & White) Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + quality outcomes bonus , no earnings cap

Competitive base + , no earnings cap Why it’s worth a look: No nights, weekends, or call and a hybrid schedule (mix of in-person and telehealth, 4-day week possible). Join an integrated team with full admin support, TMS/Spravato options, CME time off, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Mann Eye Institute

Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$22/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role doing eye exams, diagnostic testing, and patient education at a Top Workplace. Strong benefits from day one, 18 days PTO, 401(k) match, mental health support, and big discounts on LASIK and eye care for you and family.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.