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Georgetown
🏥 Georgetown, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Georgetown’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new clinics and specialty practices popping up around town. Here are several solid roles if you want to build your career close to home.
General Dentist – Dental Care at Cedar Breaks
- Employer: Heartland Dental
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential (plus stock offerings)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a two-doctor, 11-chair practice with full clinical autonomy and cutting-edge tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools). Strong PTO, benefits, mentorship, and CE support, including a Doctor Mastery Program toward FAGD.
Hybrid Outpatient Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist – Geode + Baylor Scott & White
- Employer: Geode Health (with Baylor Scott & White)
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + quality outcomes bonus, no earnings cap
- Why it’s worth a look: No nights, weekends, or call and a hybrid schedule (mix of in-person and telehealth, 4-day week possible). Join an integrated team with full admin support, TMS/Spravato options, CME time off, and 401(k) match.
Ophthalmic Technician
- Employer: Mann Eye Institute
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$22/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role doing eye exams, diagnostic testing, and patient education at a Top Workplace. Strong benefits from day one, 18 days PTO, 401(k) match, mental health support, and big discounts on LASIK and eye care for you and family.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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