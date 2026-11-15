Georgetown has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are waiting at local rescues right now.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Jeb H is a handsome black-and-white adult mixed breed boy looking for a stable, loving home. His medium size makes him a nice fit for many families.

👉 Meet Jeb H and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with gray or silver

Black with gray or silver Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Mollie H is a lovely adult girl with a unique black and silver coat. She’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Mollie H and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Alamo is a sleek black adult mixed breed boy. He’s waiting patiently for someone to notice him and bring him home.

👉 Meet Alamo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler

Rottweiler Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

TRU is a young Rottweiler mix with classic black-and-tan markings. If you love big, strong dogs and are ready to give him guidance and love, he could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet TRU and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 3.5 lbs

About Color: Silver & tan (Yorkie colors)

Silver & tan (Yorkie colors) Foster/Rescue: United Yorkie Rescue - TX - Georgetown (fostered in Alvin, TX)

(fostered in Alvin, TX) Special note: Courtesy listing; only Texas applicants will be considered

Bennie (Ben) is a tiny 5‑month‑old Yorkie puppy, full of typical puppy energy and charm. He’s being fostered in Alvin, TX, and his rescue is looking for a Texas home that understands small-breed puppies. To be considered, you’ll need to complete an application with United Yorkie Rescue.

👉 Meet Bennie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

👉 Application form: https://www.uyr.us/?page_id=12

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Hobbs is a young mixed breed boy with a striking salt-and-pepper coat and white accents. He’s ready to grow up in a real home, not a kennel.

👉 Meet Hobbs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Clara is a young brindle-and-white girl with a beautiful patterned coat. She’s hoping for a family who will give her time, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Clara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Teddy Bear is a fluffy white adult mixed breed boy with a name that says it all. He’s ready to trade shelter life for a cozy spot on your couch.

👉 Meet Teddy Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Lavender is a black-and-white adult girl with a soft, gentle look. She’s waiting for someone to give her a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Lavender and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Sonic is a black-and-white adult mixed breed boy. If you’re looking for a medium-sized companion, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Sonic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Bonnie is a white mixed breed puppy, just starting out in life. She’ll need training, patience, and lots of playtime from her new family.

👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

E.V is a young puppy with a black-and-tan coat. She’s ready to learn all about the world with a family who will guide her.

👉 Meet E.V and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Tanner is an adult mixed breed boy with a soft white and tan coat. He’s hoping for a family who will give him a fresh start.

👉 Meet Tanner and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Calcite is a young mixed breed boy with rich, multi-toned coloring. He’s ready to grow up with a family who will include him in everyday life.

👉 Meet Calcite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter or United Yorkie Rescue - TX - Georgetown, or click through to their Adoptapet pages to learn more and start an application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.