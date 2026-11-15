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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Georgetown
Georgetown has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are waiting at local rescues right now.
Jeb H
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Jeb H is a handsome black-and-white adult mixed breed boy looking for a stable, loving home. His medium size makes him a nice fit for many families.
👉 Meet Jeb H and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mollie H
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with gray or silver
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Mollie H is a lovely adult girl with a unique black and silver coat. She’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet Mollie H and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alamo
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Alamo is a sleek black adult mixed breed boy. He’s waiting patiently for someone to notice him and bring him home.
👉 Meet Alamo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TRU
- Breed: Rottweiler
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
TRU is a young Rottweiler mix with classic black-and-tan markings. If you love big, strong dogs and are ready to give him guidance and love, he could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet TRU and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bennie (Ben)
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier
- Age: Baby (about 5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 3.5 lbs
- Color: Silver & tan (Yorkie colors)
- Foster/Rescue: United Yorkie Rescue - TX - Georgetown (fostered in Alvin, TX)
- Special note: Courtesy listing; only Texas applicants will be considered
Bennie (Ben) is a tiny 5‑month‑old Yorkie puppy, full of typical puppy energy and charm. He’s being fostered in Alvin, TX, and his rescue is looking for a Texas home that understands small-breed puppies. To be considered, you’ll need to complete an application with United Yorkie Rescue.
👉 Meet Bennie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
👉 Application form: https://www.uyr.us/?page_id=12
Hobbs
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Hobbs is a young mixed breed boy with a striking salt-and-pepper coat and white accents. He’s ready to grow up in a real home, not a kennel.
👉 Meet Hobbs and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clara
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Clara is a young brindle-and-white girl with a beautiful patterned coat. She’s hoping for a family who will give her time, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Clara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Teddy Bear
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Teddy Bear is a fluffy white adult mixed breed boy with a name that says it all. He’s ready to trade shelter life for a cozy spot on your couch.
👉 Meet Teddy Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lavender
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Lavender is a black-and-white adult girl with a soft, gentle look. She’s waiting for someone to give her a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Lavender and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sonic
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Sonic is a black-and-white adult mixed breed boy. If you’re looking for a medium-sized companion, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Sonic and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bonnie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Bonnie is a white mixed breed puppy, just starting out in life. She’ll need training, patience, and lots of playtime from her new family.
👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
E.V
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
E.V is a young puppy with a black-and-tan coat. She’s ready to learn all about the world with a family who will guide her.
👉 Meet E.V and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tanner
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Tanner is an adult mixed breed boy with a soft white and tan coat. He’s hoping for a family who will give him a fresh start.
👉 Meet Tanner and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Calcite
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Calcite is a young mixed breed boy with rich, multi-toned coloring. He’s ready to grow up with a family who will include him in everyday life.
👉 Meet Calcite and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter or United Yorkie Rescue - TX - Georgetown, or click through to their Adoptapet pages to learn more and start an application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.