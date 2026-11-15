Looking for a new feline friend in Georgetown, TX? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home.

All shelter cats listed here have an adoption fee of $75 unless noted, and are at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Georgetown, TX. Pezzle is available through a private owner with no adoption fee.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (Georgetown, TX)

Georgie is a tiny gray beauty looking for a family to grow up with. Kittens like her do best with lots of playtime and gentle handling as they learn about the world.

👉 Meet Georgie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Arnold is a handsome brown kitten who’s ready for a fresh start. He’ll need a patient home that can guide him through kittenhood with toys, scratching posts, and love.

👉 Meet Arnold and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Asher is a soft gray boy who would love a cozy window perch and a human to call his own. Like most kittens, he’ll thrive with playtime and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Faye is a sweet gray kitten who’s just the right size for your lap. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Faye and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Curly is a striking white kitten who will brighten any home. She’ll enjoy toys, climbing spots, and a safe indoor life.

👉 Meet Curly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Larry is a sleek black kitten who’s ready to explore a new home. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and playful as any other.

👉 Meet Larry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Moe is a brown kitten who would love a family that enjoys playtime and snuggles. Consider adopting him with another kitten for built-in companionship.

👉 Meet Moe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Hibler B is an adult cat, a great choice if you want a calmer companion who’s past the wild kitten stage. Adult cats often settle into home life very quickly.

👉 Meet Hibler B and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Goofy is an orange kitten with classic tabby charm. She’ll enjoy a home that can keep up with kitten energy and offer lots of safe indoor fun.

👉 Meet Goofy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Silly is a mostly white kitten who’s ready to learn all about family life. She’ll need gentle guidance, regular vet care, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Silly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $0 (no fee)

Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Georgetown, TX)

Pezzle is described by her owner as a very sweet, loving cat. She enjoys cuddling but isn’t demanding, and she does not meow very often. She’s super fluffy and soft, has been around children her whole life, and has always lived with other cats, so she’s used to feline friends. Her owner says she takes care of her fellow cats but would also make an amazing solo cat.

👉 Meet Pezzle and contact her owner through adoptapet

If you’re in or near Georgetown, TX, please consider visiting Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter or reaching out through the Adoptapet links above to learn more and start an adoption application. Sharing these cats with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.