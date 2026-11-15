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🐱 Gentle, Playful Cats Ready for Adoption in Georgetown, TX
Looking for a new feline friend in Georgetown, TX? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home.
All shelter cats listed here have an adoption fee of $75 unless noted, and are at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Georgetown, TX. Pezzle is available through a private owner with no adoption fee.
Georgie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (Georgetown, TX)
Georgie is a tiny gray beauty looking for a family to grow up with. Kittens like her do best with lots of playtime and gentle handling as they learn about the world.
👉 Meet Georgie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arnold
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Arnold is a handsome brown kitten who’s ready for a fresh start. He’ll need a patient home that can guide him through kittenhood with toys, scratching posts, and love.
👉 Meet Arnold and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Asher
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Asher is a soft gray boy who would love a cozy window perch and a human to call his own. Like most kittens, he’ll thrive with playtime and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Faye
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Faye is a sweet gray kitten who’s just the right size for your lap. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Faye and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Curly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Curly is a striking white kitten who will brighten any home. She’ll enjoy toys, climbing spots, and a safe indoor life.
👉 Meet Curly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Larry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Larry is a sleek black kitten who’s ready to explore a new home. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and playful as any other.
👉 Meet Larry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Moe is a brown kitten who would love a family that enjoys playtime and snuggles. Consider adopting him with another kitten for built-in companionship.
👉 Meet Moe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hibler B
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Hibler B is an adult cat, a great choice if you want a calmer companion who’s past the wild kitten stage. Adult cats often settle into home life very quickly.
👉 Meet Hibler B and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goofy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Goofy is an orange kitten with classic tabby charm. She’ll enjoy a home that can keep up with kitten energy and offer lots of safe indoor fun.
👉 Meet Goofy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Silly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
Silly is a mostly white kitten who’s ready to learn all about family life. She’ll need gentle guidance, regular vet care, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet Silly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pezzle
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $0 (no fee)
- Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Georgetown, TX)
Pezzle is described by her owner as a very sweet, loving cat. She enjoys cuddling but isn’t demanding, and she does not meow very often. She’s super fluffy and soft, has been around children her whole life, and has always lived with other cats, so she’s used to feline friends. Her owner says she takes care of her fellow cats but would also make an amazing solo cat.
👉 Meet Pezzle and contact her owner through adoptapet
If you’re in or near Georgetown, TX, please consider visiting Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter or reaching out through the Adoptapet links above to learn more and start an adoption application. Sharing these cats with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.