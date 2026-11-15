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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Georgetown Right Now
Georgetown neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture, wood for projects, or general household stuff, take a look below.
Free Stuff – Mixed Household Items
Item: Mixed free items (details not fully listed)
Condition: Used – Good
Location: 318 Dipprey Ln, Georgetown, TX
Source: Facebook Marketplace
The poster is offering a variety of free items at this address. Everything is marked “No holds”, so it’s likely first come, first served. If you’re nearby, this could be worth a quick drive-by to see what’s available.
Wooden Pallets – Free Stack
Item: Stack of wooden pallets
Condition: Not specified
Location: Reata Trails, Georgetown, TX
Source: Nextdoor
A neighbor in Reata Trails has a stack of wooden pallets available for free. These can be useful for DIY projects, garden use, or storage. Check the listing for any pickup instructions or timing.
Twin Bed with Frame & Mattress
Item: Twin bed set
Condition: Very good
Location: Oakcrest II, Georgetown, TX
Source: Nextdoor
This free twin bed comes with frame with wheels, headboard, foundation, and mattress. The poster says it’s in very good condition and is free to anyone who has need, which could be perfect for a child’s room, guest room, or student.
Free items in Georgetown tend to go quickly, so if something here could help you or a neighbor, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.