Georgetown neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture, wood for projects, or general household stuff, take a look below.

Item: Mixed free items (details not fully listed)

Condition: Used – Good

Location: 318 Dipprey Ln, Georgetown, TX

Source: Facebook Marketplace

The poster is offering a variety of free items at this address. Everything is marked “No holds”, so it’s likely first come, first served. If you’re nearby, this could be worth a quick drive-by to see what’s available.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Stack of wooden pallets

Condition: Not specified

Location: Reata Trails, Georgetown, TX

Source: Nextdoor

A neighbor in Reata Trails has a stack of wooden pallets available for free. These can be useful for DIY projects, garden use, or storage. Check the listing for any pickup instructions or timing.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Twin bed set

Condition: Very good

Location: Oakcrest II, Georgetown, TX

Source: Nextdoor

This free twin bed comes with frame with wheels, headboard, foundation, and mattress. The poster says it’s in very good condition and is free to anyone who has need, which could be perfect for a child’s room, guest room, or student.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Georgetown tend to go quickly, so if something here could help you or a neighbor, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.