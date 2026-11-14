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🍽️ Georgetown TX Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Georgetown’s food scene is growing fast, and a lot of spots are looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like a busy shift, good teams, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Shift Lead
- Employer: P. Terry's Burger Stand
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- Type: Full-time and part-time, day and night shifts
- Pay: $16–$22 per hour, depending on experience and certification
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, parental leave, profit sharing, free meals, flexible schedule, training & development
Lead the team in a high-energy burger stand, working both front and back of house. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of restaurant experience, like coaching others, and want quick raises and growth opportunities.
Cashiers / Order Takers NEEDED
- Employer: P. Terry's Burger Stand
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- Type: Full-time (about 30 hours/week)
- Pay: $15.00+ per hour for full-time crew after first 90 days, based on experience
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, parental leave, profit sharing, free food & snacks, flexible schedule, training & development
Front-of-house role taking orders, running the POS, and keeping guests happy with a fast, friendly attitude. Great if you want steady hours, like working on a team, and can get or already have a Texas food handler’s permit.
Server
- Employer: Juniper Cocktails & Kitchen
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Pay: $25.00–$35.00 per hour
- Hours: 20–35 hours per week expected
Serve craft cocktails, wine, and shareable plates at a busy, bar-focused spot. Ideal if you have serving experience, know (or want to learn) cocktails and wine, can work weekends, and can get TABC and Texas Food Handler certifications.
If something here looks like a fit, apply soon and don’t be shy about sending your résumé and availability.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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