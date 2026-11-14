Georgetown’s food scene is growing fast, and a lot of spots are looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like a busy shift, good teams, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: P. Terry's Burger Stand

P. Terry's Burger Stand Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time and part-time, day and night shifts

Full-time and part-time, day and night shifts Pay: $16–$22 per hour , depending on experience and certification

, depending on experience and certification Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, parental leave, profit sharing, free meals, flexible schedule, training & development

Lead the team in a high-energy burger stand, working both front and back of house. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of restaurant experience, like coaching others, and want quick raises and growth opportunities.

Employer: P. Terry's Burger Stand

P. Terry's Burger Stand Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time (about 30 hours/week)

Full-time (about 30 hours/week) Pay: $15.00+ per hour for full-time crew after first 90 days, based on experience

for full-time crew after first 90 days, based on experience Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, parental leave, profit sharing, free food & snacks, flexible schedule, training & development

Front-of-house role taking orders, running the POS, and keeping guests happy with a fast, friendly attitude. Great if you want steady hours, like working on a team, and can get or already have a Texas food handler’s permit.

Employer: Juniper Cocktails & Kitchen

Juniper Cocktails & Kitchen Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $25.00–$35.00 per hour

Hours: 20–35 hours per week expected

Serve craft cocktails, wine, and shareable plates at a busy, bar-focused spot. Ideal if you have serving experience, know (or want to learn) cocktails and wine, can work weekends, and can get TABC and Texas Food Handler certifications.

If something here looks like a fit, apply soon and don’t be shy about sending your résumé and availability.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.