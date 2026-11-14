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🛒 Georgetown, TX Retail Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now
Georgetown’s retail scene is busy and growing, with big brands adding staff for customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these full-time spots are worth a look.
Pharmacy Cashier
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16 – $20/hour
Handle checkout in the pharmacy, help customers find products, and support the pharmacy team with prescription status lookups. Good fit if you’re friendly, can work flexible hours (evenings/weekends), and have some retail experience.
Customer Service Rep – Drugstore (Wolf Lakes Village)
- Employer: H-E-B
- Location: Georgetown 01 (Wolf Lakes Village), Georgetown, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Keep shelves stocked and organized, help customers find what they need, and set up displays in the drugstore/general merchandise area. This role is hands-on and physical, great if you like a fast-paced store environment and staying busy.
Produce – Perishables Rep (Wolf Lakes Village)
- Employer: H-E-B
- Location: Georgetown 01 (Wolf Lakes Village), Georgetown, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work with fresh foods—stocking, prepping, and packaging items in produce and other perishable areas while helping customers with questions and orders. Good for someone who enjoys fresh food, customer service, and staying on their feet.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles at nearby locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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