Georgetown’s retail scene is busy and growing, with big brands adding staff for customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these full-time spots are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $20/hour

Handle checkout in the pharmacy, help customers find products, and support the pharmacy team with prescription status lookups. Good fit if you’re friendly, can work flexible hours (evenings/weekends), and have some retail experience.

Employer: H-E-B

Location: Georgetown 01 (Wolf Lakes Village), Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep shelves stocked and organized, help customers find what they need, and set up displays in the drugstore/general merchandise area. This role is hands-on and physical, great if you like a fast-paced store environment and staying busy.

Employer: H-E-B

Location: Georgetown 01 (Wolf Lakes Village), Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work with fresh foods—stocking, prepping, and packaging items in produce and other perishable areas while helping customers with questions and orders. Good for someone who enjoys fresh food, customer service, and staying on their feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles at nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.