Georgetown is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping cars, buildings, and campuses clean and in good shape. Here are several hands-on jobs hiring now in Georgetown, TX.

Employer: Mac Haik Enterprises (Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram)

Mac Haik Enterprises (Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram) Location: Georgetown, TX

Georgetown, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail new and used vehicles so they’re spotless and ready for customer pickup. Auto detailing experience is required, and you’ll get a 5-day work week, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and chances to move up.

Employer: St. David's HealthCare – Georgetown Hospital

Location: Georgetown, TX

Georgetown, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep patient rooms and hospital areas clean and safe using set cleaning steps and safety rules. This role comes with a big benefits package (health, PTO, 401(k) match, education help) and steady work at a well-known local hospital.

Employer: Global Maintenance Services

Location: Georgetown, TX (school campus)

Georgetown, TX (school campus) Type: Full-time, year-round, weekdays

Salary: $17.00–$20.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Help keep a school campus looking sharp by mowing, edging, trimming, and cleaning outdoor areas. This is a steady Monday–Friday day shift with weekends off; landscaping experience helps, but they’ll train the right person.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.