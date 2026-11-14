Georgetown neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from garden decor to moving supplies. If you’re planning a move or sprucing up your yard, these could help.

Item: Set of 3 rustic, weathered garden pots

Condition: Used, outdoor only (they leak from the bottom when plants are watered)

Location: Wolf Ranch, Georgetown, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Three heavy, outdoor garden pots that would look great on a patio or in a flower bed. Sizes are:

Small pot: 16" across the top

16" across the top Middle pot: 17" across the top

17" across the top Large pot: 20" across the top

They are heavy, so you’ll need to bring help to load them. Best suited for outside use because of the drainage/leaks.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large moving boxes with packing material

Condition: Used, heavy-duty, good for moving or storage

Location: Old Town, Georgetown, TX

Pickup address: 1600 East 19th Street, Georgetown, TX 78626

Source: nextdoor.com

High-quality, heavy-duty boxes plus packing material. Ideal if you’re moving soon or need to store items safely. The poster notes it is first come, first serve, so don’t wait if you need them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted moving boxes (U-Haul and more)

Condition: Used, must be picked up quickly

Location: Sun City, Georgetown, TX (exact address shared after you reply on Nextdoor)

Source: nextdoor.com

Mix of moving boxes including U-Haul boxes, a TV box, and a wardrobe box with hanger, plus more. The poster says these must go today before dark and will be trashed tomorrow if not picked up. You’ll need to reply on Nextdoor to get the exact address in Sun City.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Georgetown tend to go fast, especially moving supplies and garden pieces. If something looks useful to you, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.